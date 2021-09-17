Lafayette's St. John Cathedral to host suicide mass

St. John's Cathedral of the Evangelist will host a mass on Saturday, November 20 in dedication to those who lost their lives to suicide.

"In honor of International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day, we will honor loved ones lost at 10 AM," they said in a Facebook post.

The deadline to register a love one, click here, or call 337-261-5653.

