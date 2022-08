Lafayette Police are still searching for leads in the July hit-and-run that left a Baton Rouge man dead.

Christopher Smith was found dead on Gilman Road, and an autopsy determined he had been hit by a car, police said.

He was found in the 200 block of W. Gilman Road on July 4.

If anyone has any information you are urged to contact Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.