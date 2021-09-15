UL Lafayette students ‘going pro’ with Saints, Pelicans mentorship program

By UL Lafayette Office of Communications and Marketing

Two University of Louisiana at Lafayette students have become members of New Orleans’ Saints and Pelicans.

The professional sports franchises don’t need Joshua Moreau’s and Brian Tran’s skills on the football field or the basketball court, however.

The students have been selected for this semester’s eight-week New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans Mentorship Program [u12097671.ct.sendgrid.net]. Students are teamed with a staff member from one of the organizations with expertise related to their academic goals and career interests.

The mentorship program is the result of academic partnership that began in 2019 when UL Lafayette became an Official Higher Education Partner of both teams [u12097671.ct.sendgrid.net]. The three-year collaboration provides opportunities for scholarships [u12097671.ct.sendgrid.net]and networking to University students.

Moreau is a junior from Lafayette majoring in management. He has been a member of the National Society of Leadership and Success.

Moreau manages the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns men’s basketball team and was a volunteer coach at Teurlings High School’s basketball camp. He has performed community service with Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency, LBA Cares, and St. Joseph Diner.

Moreau plans to attend graduate school at the University, and continue as basketball team manager. His eventual goal is to become a general manager in the National Basketball Association.

Tran is a senior from Mandeville, La., majoring in kinesiology with a concentration in sports management. During his time at the University, Tran has served as historian and social chair for Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity.

He is a sports photographer who has photographed Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns athletics teams and National Football League games.

Tran has volunteered with the Miracle Network Dance Marathon initiative and participated in Big Man on Campus. After graduation, he plans to work as a sports photographer, with a focus on content creation.

Learn more about the mentorship program, scholarships, and the partnerships between UL Lafayette and the Saints and the Pelicans at the Office of Career Services website.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel