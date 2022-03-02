UL Lafayette commended as one of nation’s “Military Friendly Schools”

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette has been recognized for providing resources and programs designed to support military students and help them succeed in the classroom and in their careers.

UL Lafayette has been designated a 2021-2022 “Military Friendly School” by Viqtory. The veteran-owned company provides information about post-military education and careers.

It also produces a yearly list of military-friendly schools, assigning top colleges and universities Top Ten, gold, silver, bronze or military friendly status. UL Lafayette earned a silver designation.

Sammi Conner, UL Lafayette’s director of Veteran Services, said military-friendly status “demonstrates the University’s commitment to honoring and supporting those who have served as they pursue their educational goals.”

“We strive to offer veterans, military members, and dependents a supportive experience from the time they apply to the University until they graduate,” she added.

Viqtory compiles the “Military Friendly Schools” list based on research of publicly available data for more than 8,800 colleges and universities obtained from federal agencies that monitor higher education institutions.

Feedback from student veterans and military members is weighed as well. Schools are also required to complete a data-driven survey. The survey weighs many factors. They include on-campus support, academic policies, admissions, tuition and job placement assistance, retention and graduation rates, spouse and dependent benefits, and flexible course scheduling options.

“Our standards assist schools by providing a benchmark that promotes positive educational outcomes, resources, and support services that better the educational landscape and provide opportunity for the military community,” said Kayla Lopez, director of military partnerships for Military Friendly.

More than 2,000 schools completed the survey; 842 of them made the grade as a 2021-2022 “Military Friendly School.” The list will be published in the May issue of G.I. Jobs magazine .

Learn more about UL Lafayette’s Office of Veteran and Student Military Services and its programs, services and opportunities for veterans and military members.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel