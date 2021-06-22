Two arrested, one wanted in negligent homicide of Scott man

Scott Police have made two arrests in connection with the negligent homicide of a Scott man.

Police say the family of 40-year-old Michael Hebert reported to SPD that the circumstances surrounding his death seemed suspicious. During the investigation, officers learned that Hebert was living with his girlfriend, 50-year-old Stacy Barton of Scott, when he began to feel ill 5-6 days before he died.

Barton contacted her mother, 75-year-old Elizabeth Hornbuckle, and 54-year-old Kelly Keeling, both of Lafayette, to come to their residence to assist her, police say. Over the next few days, Hebert's health deteriorated until he became comatose and unresponsive. A neighbor went to the residence, saw Hebert's condition, and called 911.

Hebert was transported to a local hospital, where it was learned that he suffered a major stroke. Hebert later passed away.

After the investigation, police arrested both Barton and Hornbuckle; both were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. Barton is facing charges of negligent homicide and theft by shoplifting, with a bond of $52,500. Hornbuckle was booked on charges of negligent homicide, possession of schedule II, possession of a legend drug without prescription (two counts), possession of schedule IV, and distribution of imitation CDS, with bond set at $55,000.

Scott Police also obtained a warrant for Kelly Keeling for negligent homicide in connection with this incident. Anyone with information on Keeling's whereabouts is asked to contact the Scott Police Department at 337-233-3715 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.

