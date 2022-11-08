Tis' the season for "Christmas in the Park"

Moncus Park gears up for another magical Christmas celebration with a free three-night seasonal experience beginning Friday, December 16 through Sunday, December 18.

Christmas in the Park is presented by First Horizon Bank and will feature live music on the First Horizon Amphitheater stage, photos with Santa, local food trucks, kids' activities, sleigh rides and more.

Along with Christmas in the Park, Lafayette's largest green space will host three additional holiday events:

Christmas in the Park presented by First Horizon

• Friday, December 16 – Sunday, December 18

• 6:00 – 9:00 pm

• Live music by Chubby Carrier, Gerald Gruenig and Gentilly Zydeco, Wayne Toups

• Kids Activities

• Photos with Santa

• Food available for purchase

• Sleigh rides

• $10 on-site parking

Teddy Bear Tea presented by Roots Pediatric Dentistry

• Saturday, December 17

• Two seatings available: 10:00 am or 2:00 pm

• Treats and beverages included for all guests.

• Unlimited mimosas for adults.

• Purchase tickets at www.moncuspark.org/christmas.

Mistletoe & Mystery Brunch

• Sunday, December 18

• Two seatings available: 10:00 am or 2:00 pm

• Brunch and beverages included.

• Purchase tickets at www.moncuspark.org/christmas.

Movies at Moncus with Caroling

• Wednesday, December 21

• 6:00 - 9:00 pm

• Caroling led by Wonderland Performing Arts

• Vote for this year’s holiday movie at www.moncuspark.org/christmas.

• Food and treats available for purchase

• $10 on-site parking

For more information on this year's Christmas Events, click here.