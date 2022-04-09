The Hub City Tip Off is donating college financing to one student

Founded by Lafayette natives Brian & Annette Jolvette and Dr. Ronnie Martin, Above All Sports is a non-profit organization.

In addition to organizing summer basketball tournaments in Texas and Louisiana, Above All Sports donates part of the revenue to local charities.

Hub City Tip Off and Zydeco Hoopfest will be held in 2022, both on April 8-10 and June 24-26. As part of the Hub City Tip Off, an individual has been selected by school officials and Lafayette Parks and Recreation's Walter Guillory for college assistance financing.

Applicants must live in the Lafayette community, have served in Parks and Recreation, have excelled in academics, athletics, and school leadership, and eventually be going to college after graduation.

More information can be found HERE.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel