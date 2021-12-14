State Police investigating after deputy fires weapon while responding to call

State Police are now investigating after a Lafayette Parish deputy fired their weapon during an incident Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office says that deputies were responding to a report of a stolen license plate at 7:30 a.m.

The incident happened at Charbonnet Road in the parish.

During the deputy's response, their weapon was fired. LPSO says that State Police is handling the investigation as protocol now requires.

Details on whether anyone was injured or if any arrests were made in this incident were not immediately available.

State Police Troop I confirmed to KATC that they are working the investigation.

---------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel