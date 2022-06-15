Senator Gerald Boudreaux handed out free bus passes to those in need

LAFAYETTE, La. – The Extra Mile hosted an event Tuesday where Senator Gerald Boudreaux (D, District 24) donated bus passes to those in need. Each pass held 12 rides.

The Extra Mile was founded in 1991 as a private non-profit and serves the office of the mental health community and the Department of Children and Family Services. They assess the community for needs and create programs to fill in gaps in needed services.

The Extra Mile provides assistance in filling out job applications, disability, social security and food stamps applications

They are located at 616 Stewart Street in Lafayette.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel