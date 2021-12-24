Santa visits NICU babies at Ochsner Lafayette General

The NICU babies at Ochsner Lafayette General had a special visit from Santa Claus this week.

Santa visited with the more than 20 babies and their families who have been spending some time in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

The hospital says that the visit brought the spirit of the holidays to the unit.

"With these little ones away from home this holiday season, we can't thank Santa enough for visiting all the good little boys and girls in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)."

Each baby was able to take a photo with Santa and those photos were printed and then given to their families as a Christmas gift.

According to Santa, all of the babies were on the good list this year.

See the photos of the babies with Santa, below:

