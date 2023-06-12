Registration open for software and tech online job fair

Registration is now open for an online career fair catering to job seekers in the digital, software development and information technology fields.

LED FastStart, a Louisiana-based recruitment platform, is sponsoring the online event.

Companies located in Lafayette, Baton Rouge, New Orleans, and Bossier City will be on hand, looking to fill over 40 job openings including in-person, hybrid and remote positions.

The free online event will take place on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 from 11:00am to 2:00pm.

