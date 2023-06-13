Watch Now
Registration open for LPSO annual youth golf clinic and tournament

Posted at 7:06 PM, Jun 12, 2023
Registration is now open for the annual Sheriff Mark Garber Youth Golf Clinic and Tournament.

Youth between the ages of 6 to 17 years old are eligible to participate in the free events.

The clinic will take place tomorrow, 6/13/2023 through Thursday 6/15/2023 at Wetlands Golf Course from 5:30pm to 7:30pm.

The tournament is scheduled for the last week of June. Youth between the ages of 6-11 years old will play on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 and 12-17 years old will play on Thursday, June 29, 2023.

For more information and to register, click here.

