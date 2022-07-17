The time has come for students to begin registering at SLCC for this coming fall semester. The new student orientation session will get students interested in participating in their many opportunities.

The First "student success live" event took place today but other events will be held every Saturday until August 6th. You can go to the Lafayette SLCC campus next Saturday or the Saturday after that from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30

Staff will be there to help students register, complete their schedules, and answer any SLCC-related questions.

For more information visit https://www.solacc.edu/admissions