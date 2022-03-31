Rain barrel program now open

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. – Lafayette Consolidated Government’s (LCG) Public Works Department and Lafayette Utilities System’s (LUS) Rain Barrel Program is happening now through May 11, 2022.

The program offers a way for residents to conserve water and reduce the amount of rainwater that runs into the city’s drainage systems. Rain barrels capture rainwater from rooftops that can be used to water flowers and plants, wash vehicles, and other outdoor non-potable purposes.

Over the past decade, LCG and Lafayette Utilities System have distributed 3,276 rain barrels.

Residents in unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish and City of Lafayette qualify for one barrel per residence at the subsidized price of $45. Additional barrels, or barrels sold to residents outside of LCG’s jurisdiction, may be purchased for $60. The sale ends May 11, or while supplies last, and will be available for pick up on Saturday, May 21 at the Dean Domingues Compost Facility, located at 400 Dugas Road.

Information about the program, including ordering a rain barrel, can be found at http://www.lafayettela.gov/public-works/rain-barrel-program.

