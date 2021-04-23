Organization recognized for work in globalizing Lafayette

A Lafayette organization is being recognized for their contribution to the globalization of the city.

Leaders of Global Engagement accepted the International Achievement award during a ceremony held at LCG on Thursday to recognize institutions and residents for their work in globalization in Lafayette.

They say their goal is to develop Lafayette into being more competitive in global markets.

"Global education, formal or informal, is critical as we develop the next generation," explained Gabriel Carranza, executive director of Global Engagement. "It's critical for our youth. We have to start really early, because that's going to define who we are in the decades to come."

Carranza explained that the organization is working to make Lafayette and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette more competitive globally, and to help students get better jobs and develop more companies.

"Global economy is important to us, and globalization is the driving force," he said, adding that the community does not live isolated. "Without being engaged with that, we're going to lose. We have to be global citizens."

