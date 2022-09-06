Multi-million dollar University Avenue corridor funding granted to city council

Plans for the "University Corridor" are moving forward in Lafayette.

According to councilman Pat Lewis, LCG received 35 million dollars in federal funding for the project.

The goal is to make university avenues more pedestrian-friendly.

Chamroaun Chhorn opened his business express donuts three months ago.

He says his customers have already suggested that sidewalks be added to the roadway.

"I have a couple of customers the one is for the sidewalk on the roof open behind there and some that come through here. Also, because I saw the customers walk the grass it's not easy when it goes through"

“there's a lot of walking traffic, bicycle traffic. People will be excited that don't have sidewalks”

District one councilman Pat Lewis says LCG has now been awarded the funding to expand university avenue.

"What's going to happen with the University corridors swatting the sidewalks and also just in utility projects as far as moving the utility lines, putting some bus shelters and making sure that we have a nice sidewalks"

According to Lewis, the project will widen the roadway in sections to relieve traffic.

And will add or expand sidewalks for people who are disabled.

"You want the sidewalks to comply with ADA standards. So we have to reach out have to make sure make sure the ADA standard for the disabled people for wheelchairs so that's why the sidewalks need to be wider," Lewis said.

And says it will be great for business growth.

"This major project on university avenue is going to be bringing to commerce and that's where we need commerce to come on this side of town we've been waiting for this for many years," Lewis said.

"It would be very very good for people, in the summer, they can walk through you will see that I'm easy for me to go to my shop."

The council will vote on when the project will begin at the end of October.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel