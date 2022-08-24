LUS hosts public meeting on proposed rate increases

Amid public comment on a proposed rate hike for LUS customers, some changes have been made to the proposal.

LUS plans to hold off on one of those rate increases-- at least for now.

Two weeks ago, the utility provider went before the council proposing increases to electric, water, and wastewater services that amounted to an average increase of eight dollars per month.

LUS wants to hold off on the electric increase and bring down the increase to four dollars per month. LUS Director Jeffery Stewart said changes are already being considered, however, the company will be holding off on that electric increase for a year.

Stewart also said,

"We'll gradually get into all of the phases of the rate increases. We don't want to hit everybody at one time. And that was some of the things that we considered people who are on fixed incomes low-income customers, that can we ease into these rate increase?” LUS Director Jeffery Stewart

Still, LUS maintains rate increases are necessary.

“What are goals are to maintain our operations and level of service, and re-invest in our system. With the capital projects and some other things, we’re doing. And that’s what these rate increases would allow us to do," Stewart said.

According to Stewart, the increases will not take place all at once.

LUS customer, Filicie Alexander, said she's on a fixed income-- and worries about making ends meet if rates increase.

"Fortunately I can still work some. But then who knows I don't know how long I'll be able to work,” Alexander said. "We have money to pay our bills now. But if the utility goes up higher than it is now. What are we going to do,” She added.

LUS will host another public meeting at the main library location in downtown Lafayette, Wednesday at 5:30 pm.