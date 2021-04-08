Watch
LPSO searching for missing man

LPSO/ Facebook
Posted at 9:49 AM, Apr 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-08 10:49:21-04

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office would like the public's assistance in locating a missing man.

They say 52-year-old Ramzi Nassour was last seen on April 6, 2021 traveling in a White F-150 in the Lafayette Parish area.

Deputies ask that if anyone sees Nassour, or has any information on his whereabouts, please call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.

