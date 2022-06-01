LPSO Deputies searching for missing teen

Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies are searching for a 14-year-old who hasn't been seen since Tuesday.

Christopher Ramirez was last seen riding a mountain bike in Duson on the evening of May 31, 2022.

He's described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, about 140 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

The bike he was riding was blue and he was wearing a red shirt and black pants.

If you see Christopher, or have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.