Louisiana state police issue Silver alert for missing 86-year-old Lafayette man

The Louisiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Lafayette Police department in search of 86-year-old Robert Sandberg.

According to State Trooper Ross Brennan, Sandberg is 5’9”, 166 pounds, and was last seen at his residence on Eastland Drive in Lafayette on November 10, 2022, at 2:00 p.m.

Sandberg was last seen wearing a dark green Callaway pullover shirt, khaki shorts, and black tennis shoes. He is traveling in a silver 2014 Nissan Sentra bearing Louisiana license plate 892FJQ.

Sandberg suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment, authorities say.

Anyone with information should contact the Lafayette Police Department at 337-291-8600 or dial 911. Questions should be directed to the Lafayette Police Department.