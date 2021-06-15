LCG officials to provide information on recent narcotics investigation

Officials with the Lafayette Consolidated Government will hold a Tuesday press conference on a recent investigation.

Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory, Police Chief Thomas Glover, and other law enforcement officials will be releasing information about a major narcotics investigation.

They say that during the press conference, they will also address the events that occurred on Friday, June 11, 2021.

The press conference will take place at 1:00 pm at LCG. KATC will stream the presser live on KATC.com and our Facebook page.

A live stream can be viewed below:

