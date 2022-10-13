LCG 2022-2023 Adopted Budget Book now available to view online

Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Adopted Budget Book by Fund is now available to view online at no cost.

To view or print the online Budget Book, you can visit the LCG website by clicking here.

The Adopted Budget Book by Fund will also be available at all Lafayette Parish Library locations soon.

If you would like to purchase a physical copy of the Book, it is $26.50 each and must be ordered and payment must be received by Friday, October 21, 2022, to receive the bulk order price. Once printed, the books will be available for pick up at City-Parish Hall.

Books ordered after this date will be billed at the actual cost, which is significantly higher than the bulk group order price. If ordering after October 21, please call for pricing.

To order, please fill out the form on the LCG website by clicking here and mailing a check or money order to:

Lafayette Consolidated Government

Attn: Lorrie R. Toups

P.O. Box 4017-C

Lafayette, LA 70502

For more information, please contact Emily Beard at 337-291-8201 or email ebeard@LafayetteLA.gov.

