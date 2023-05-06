Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office narcotics investigation leads to arrest Friday

Lafayette Parish, LA - More than 200 grams of methamphetamine and various other drugs have been seized by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office as part of a narcotics investigation on May 05, 2023.

The Broussard Police Department, Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, and LPSO Narcotics Agents executed a search warrant in the 200 block of Loul Street Friday morning. Approximately 238 grams of methamphetamine, 3,821 grams of marijuana, 28 grams of cocaine, 144 grams of MDMA, crack cocaine, THC oil and several different types of pills were located at the residence along with three firearms. Damien Batiste, 43, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute schedule I CDS,possession with intent to distribute schedule II CDS, possession with intent to distribute schedule IV CDS, possession of a legend drug, monies derived from transactions involving drug offenses, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm in presence of CDS and possession of firearm by convicted felon.