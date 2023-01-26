Watch Now
Lafayette educator surprised with 25K prize and national honor

Milken Family Foundation<br/><br/>
Third grade teacher Corrie Campbell, you're a Louisiana Milken Educator! She gets some help with her oversized $25,000 check from colleagues and visiting dignitaries. The cash prize is unrestricted, and recipients may use the money however they choose.<br/><br/>From left, Louisiana Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley; Lafayette Parish School System Superintendent Irma Duplechain Trosclair; Green T. Lindon Elementary School Principal Nancy Credeur; recipient Corrie Campbell; Lowell Milken, founder of the Milken Educator Awards; and Teddy Broussard, senior trainer for the National Institute for Excellence in Teaching.<br/><br/>
Posted at 9:38 PM, Jan 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-25 22:42:01-05

An exceptional Louisiana educator received the surprise of a lifetime Wednesday with an unrestricted $25,000 Milken Educator Award.

Milken Educator Awards Founder Lowell Milken, joined by Louisiana Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley, presented the surprise recognition to Lafayette Parish third-grade teacher Corrie Campbell.

Hailed as the “Oscars of Teaching,” Milken Educator Awards inspire and uplift with the unique stories of educators making a profound difference for students, colleagues and communities. The specific states and schools on this season’s winners’ list remain a closely guarded secret until each Award is announced.

Recipients are heralded while early to mid-career for what they have achieved — and for the promise of what they will accomplish given the resources and opportunities inherent in the Award.

