Lafayette educator surprised with 25K prize and national honor

An exceptional Louisiana educator received the surprise of a lifetime Wednesday with an unrestricted $25,000 Milken Educator Award.

Milken Educator Awards Founder Lowell Milken, joined by Louisiana Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley, presented the surprise recognition to Lafayette Parish third-grade teacher Corrie Campbell.

Hailed as the “Oscars of Teaching,” Milken Educator Awards inspire and uplift with the unique stories of educators making a profound difference for students, colleagues and communities. The specific states and schools on this season’s winners’ list remain a closely guarded secret until each Award is announced.

Recipients are heralded while early to mid-career for what they have achieved — and for the promise of what they will accomplish given the resources and opportunities inherent in the Award.