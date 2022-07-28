Guillory asks for AG opinion on his absence

Mayor President Josh Guillory, who announced this week that he had checked into rehab for alcohol and PTSD problems, said he's asked for an AG opinion on his absence.

The city's charter states that anytime the mayor-president is unavailable for more than 48 hours a council member must be appointed to take over the mayoral duties.

It is the position of the Guillory administration that, despite his being enrolled in a 21-day rehab program, he is still available for email and telephone contact and that he is still doing the city's business. But many have questioned whether those two things are possible at the same time.

Here's his statement:

"In light of recent media reporting indicating that the City and Parish Councils are looking into the possibility of appointing an acting Chief Executive while the Mayor-President gets health treatment, Mayor-President Guillory sent a letter yesterday to Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Office asking him to issue an opinion on the matter.

The Mayor-President believes any action by the Councils would be unfounded and unneccesary given the fact that he receives a daily briefing on pertinent matters involving the City and Parish of Lafayette and remains available as needed."

It's not clear if the AG issues opinions regarding home rule charters; generally the opinions rendered are regarding state law and policy.

"Attorney General Opinions provide legal advice and support to the State of Louisiana, its departments, agencies, and political subdivisions. Opinions of the Attorney General are advisory only; they do not have the force and effect of the law; and they are limited to the facts presented by the official or officials requesting the opinion. Further, the opinions may be changed or recalled due to subsequent court decisions and/or legislative enactments," the AG's website states.

The website does list the entities and individuals to whom the AG provides opinions "on matters of state law," including the following:

"Officers of a local governmental subdivision such as a mayor, a president of a parish home rule form of government, sheriffs, clerks of court, assessors, coroners, or registrars of voters on matters relating to their official duties."