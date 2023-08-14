Fire destroyed Lafayette warehouse

Lafayette firefighters responded to a commercial fire at 106 Sunshine Street Saturday night.

The fire was reported by a neighbor just before 10:30pm after seeing smoke coming from the warehouse.

As firefighters responded to the scene, heavy smoke filled the area and flames were coming from the large commercial building.

The incident quickly escalated to a second-alarm response with three additional fire apparatus.

Firefighters were able to protect several homes and a smaller commercial building adjacent to the burning building from catching fire.

Crews battled the fire for over an hour before getting it under control. The commercial building suffered major fire damage.

Due to the heat and humidity, firefighters throughout the city were rotated on the scene to avoid any heat related injuries. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The commercial building was once utilized as a printing shop. The print business was no longer in operation, but the equipment along with other items were stored inside.

The owner was utilizing the building to repair items. No one was at the business when the fire started.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.