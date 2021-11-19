Festival International donates art to Blue Monday Mission

Thursday, the people behind Festival International donated artwork from last year's festival to the Blue Monday Mission.

The art was given to the group as a way to show appreciation for the work it does in the music community.

The mission provides services for aging, retired, and older musicians and artists in Acadiana. According to organizers, the art will be displayed inside the office of Love of People, which sponsors the mission.

"We're here today to donate the artwork from 2021, the official artwork for Festival International," said marketing director Carly Viator. "We chose to donate it to this nonprofit because we stand behind their mission, which is to support and offer services to retired and elderly musicians, which obviously is so important to our culture here in Lafayette."

