Famlily in search of missing, insulin dependent woman

A missing person's report has been issued for a Lafayette woman who was last seen on Wednesday, May 10 at approximately 3:00 p.m. near Reid Street in Freetown.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, the missing woman has been identified as Ashley Bourgeois, 36.

A member of Bourgeois' family says she is insulin dependent and has been without it for at least four days.

Family member of Bourgeois', Cami Lewis, says communication ceased thirty minutes after Bourgeois was last seen.

According to Lewis, Lafayette Police pinged Bourgeois' cell to a location in Breaux Bridge that led to a ditch.

If you have information on the Bourgeois' location, please contact the Lafayette Police Department at (337) 291-8600.