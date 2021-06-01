Demonstrators ask Mayor-President Guillory to declare June Pride Month

Tuesday night, demonstrators with PFLAG are gathered at the Lafayette Consolidated Government Building, calling on Mayor-President Josh Guillory to declare June Pride Month.

During previous years, Guillory has said he wasn't going to sign such a proclamation, saying he didn't think it was a function of government.

KATC's Victor Jorges is at City Hall, where PFLAG members say they are simply tired of being left out.

He spoke with some demonstrators, who say that Guillory not signing a Pride Month proclamation is hypocritical. They also say a lot of officials will say being gay is an abomination. But, according to them, the Bible also says you shouldn't eat crawfish and to love your neighbor.

People there say city leaders shouldn't be allowed to pick and choose what's a sin and what's not, or what minority they want to support or not. One woman told us there should be a focus on queer youth.

"I think it's a disgrace and I think that Lafayette is living basically way back in the day. Things have changed, the world is evolving, we need to really focus a lot on our youth who are members of the LGBTQ community," said Tara Fogelman.

PFLAG leaders are hoping to cause some change in the community by having people speak during public comments at Tuesday night's council meetings. They are hopeful that having a lot of people advocate for their cause will make a difference.

