Creole Rendezvous comes to Heymann Park

At Heymann Park in Lafayette, there was a Creole Rendezvous.

The African American Heritage Foundation held the get together on Saturday July 17, for the community.

The rendezvous was created by the organization's founder Je'nelle Chargois to preserve and celebrate the creole culture in Acadiana.

The event featured vendors and food, along with COVID-19 vaccination information.

