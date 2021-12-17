Watch
Carencro PD searches for missing teen last seen at Carencro High

Carencro Police Department
Posted at 9:41 PM, Dec 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-16 22:46:26-05

CARENCRO — Carencro Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl tonight, who was last seen at Carencro High.

Bra'nai'jha Taylor, 15, went missing at around 4 P.M. on Thursday near the school at 721 W. Butcher Switch Road, police say.

She is 5'9 and weights 125 lbs. and was last seen wearing a blue long sleeve school shirt, khaki pants, and gray and hot pink shoes. They say she had a single puff in her hair.

Anyone with information on Bra'nai'jha Taylor's whereabouts is asked to contact the Carencro Police Department at 337-896-6132 or email info@carencropd.com.

