Carencro PD searches for missing teen last seen at Carencro High

CARENCRO — Carencro Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl tonight, who was last seen at Carencro High.

Bra'nai'jha Taylor, 15, went missing at around 4 P.M. on Thursday near the school at 721 W. Butcher Switch Road, police say.

She is 5'9 and weights 125 lbs. and was last seen wearing a blue long sleeve school shirt, khaki pants, and gray and hot pink shoes. They say she had a single puff in her hair.

Anyone with information on Bra'nai'jha Taylor's whereabouts is asked to contact the Carencro Police Department at 337-896-6132 or email info@carencropd.com.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel