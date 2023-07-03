AcA's Arts and Culture Grant now accepting applications

Applications are now being accepted for the arts and cultures grant administered by Acadiana Center for the Arts and funded by Lafayette Consolidated Government.

Interested arts and cultures organizations must reside in Lafayette Parish to be eligible for the year-round grants.

Funds can be used towards operational costs such as salaries, employee benefits, rent, and insurance.

All applications must be submitted no later than 4:00pm on Monday, August 14, 2023

AcA will host an online grant information session on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at 11:00am via Zoom. Click here to register for the session.

To find out more about funding the artist opportunities click here.