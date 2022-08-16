Acadiana Alphas celebrate students on first day back to school

LAFAYETTE PARISH- The brothers of the Eta Gamma Lambda chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity incorporated along with Alphas throughout the area welcomed students at Dr. Raphael A. Baranco Elementary this morning on their first day of school.

The organization handed out over 300 donuts this morning as students arrived at school. President of the Eta Gamma Lambda chapter, Ravis K. Martinez, said "it's important to be an example and to encourage the students as they kick off the school year."

The Acadiana Alphas have handed out donuts to the students on their first day since the Elementary school opened in 2019.

The school is named after one of the Alpha Phi Alpha pioneer brothers of the Eta Gamma Lambda chapter and strong leader in the community. Members of the chapter celebrate him and the school.