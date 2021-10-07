2021 LHSAA Volleyball State Tournament moves to Lafayette

Due to damage from Hurricane Ida, the 2021 LHSAA Volleyball State Tournament will move from the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner to the Cajundome in Lafayette, LHSAA released Wednesday.

The LHSAA Volleyball State Tournament will be held on the original dates of November 11-13, 2021.

More information regarding the volleyball state tournament can be found by clicking here.

