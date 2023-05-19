Lafayette community steps up to help with finances for graduating senior

LAFAYETTE — In less than 72 hours, local high schools seniors will walk across one of the biggest stages of their lives.

"Very exciting because I get to go out in the real world and be my own person", says graduating senior, Star Johnson.

For one Acadiana high student, the journey to her big day came with financial road blocks.

"I can only do so much but I don't know if it would've been enough", says Josepha Morgan. "So I needed the village to step up and help to make this special for her."

Star Johnson, a 4.0 student, was in need of everything from commencement attire, to hair and nails. Her excellence, shining in and out the classroom, alerted her neighbor to step in.

"My mom heard the story and she told me and I just felt the need to help out", says neighbor, Tasha Jenkins.

But it takes a village to raise a child. Jenkins, posted in a local Facebook page on behalf of Johnson and before she knew it, her post was flooded with response.

"I was so overwhelmed", says Jenkins. "I didn't think anybody was going to comment or anything. My intentions were to try to reach out to somebody, and somebody was going to hear me."

Since yesterday, Jenkins has already been able to raise donations and acquire free pampering services. Star says she's more than grateful for all the love she's received.

"It's very emotional. There are people that I know that care about me and wants to see me be successful at life."

