KATC SUPER SIXTEEN: ABBEVILLE HIGH'S MCKINSEY NICHOLAS

ABBEVILLE, La. — He was All-District. All-Parish. Honorable Mention All-State.

And McKinsey Nicholas talks a good game as well; but, he's able to back it all up with stellar play.

Here's what he's thinking at the start of a play:

"'You not about to catch on me. You're not gonna get any passes or receptions'," says Nicholas. "That's my 'go-to', like, as soon as I walk on the field, I'm coming at you."

Nicholas was, and is, a very good basketball player; but he hadn't played organized football since he was a kid. Still, says his coach, the layoff didn't seem to pose any kind of problem.

"He took to it naturally," smiles Wildcats head man Roderick Moy. "He was playing basketball. The thing i like about McKinsey is he enjoys everything he does and he makes the game of football fun."

Talking a good game is part of that, too. "I feel like that's what makes me a good cornerback," explains Nicholas. "I feel like I talk a lot of stuff and I can back it up. My ego is too big. I don't want nobody to do nothing to me."

Speed, size, toughness and character. He's attending a number of football camps this summer, hoping to make an impression of coaches at the college level. Moy says he has no doubt Nicholas will do just that because, in many ways, Nicholas is one-of-a-kind.

"I've never seen a kid have so much fun playing a game in all my life," Moy smiles, "and it's a good thing for me. Sometimes us old people take it a little too seriously. I'm glad we have him."

"Being this honor of Super Sixteen is well-deserved, and I'm glad we have him back for one more year."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel