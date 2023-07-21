Watch Now
UPDATE: Body found in Iberia Parish identified

A body was located in a sugar cane field in Iberia Parish on July 21, 2023.
Posted at 6:38 PM, Jul 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-21 19:45:39-04

UPDATE: According to the Iberia Parish Coroner's Office, the body found in the cane field near Landry Road in New Iberia is that of 18-year-old Javion Batiste.
No further information has been provided at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A body has been found in Iberia Parish.

A spokesperson for the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office confirms that a body has been found off Landry Road. There's no identification of the body as yet, she says.

We have a crew en route and will update this story as soon as more information is available.

