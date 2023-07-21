UPDATE: Body found in Iberia Parish identified

UPDATE: According to the Iberia Parish Coroner's Office, the body found in the cane field near Landry Road in New Iberia is that of 18-year-old Javion Batiste.

No further information has been provided at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A body has been found in Iberia Parish.

A spokesperson for the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office confirms that a body has been found off Landry Road. There's no identification of the body as yet, she says.

