Second arrest made in New Iberia fatal shooting on French Street

Police in New Iberia have made a second arrested in connection with a March fatal shooting on French Street.

On April 8, police arrested Daymion Michael Henry on several charges including Criminal Conspiracy to Murder, Obstruction of Justice, and Aggravated Burglary.

On March 27, another suspect, Tyran Treshawn Jones was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail. He was wanted on charges of second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and illegal use of weapons.

The shooting, police said, occurred on Friday, March 25, in the 1000 block of French Street.

A 19-year-old was located in the front yard of a home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Daymion Michael Henry was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail.

