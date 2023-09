New Iberia Police and family members are searching for a 13-year-old girl who has been missing since Sunday.

Za'niya Crosby was last seen around 6:20 p.m. in New Iberia. She is described as 5 feet 1 inch tall, about 140 pounds, last seen wearing a navy blue jacket and white tights. Her hair is braided.

If you know where she is, please call New Iberia Police or 911.