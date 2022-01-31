New Iberia Police searching for missing woman

Police in New Iberia are requesting helping in locating a missing woman.

Authorities are looking for 41-year-old, Jennifer Kidder. kidder was reported missing by family members on January 29, 2022. She was last seen in a 2002 Grand Marquis beige in color.

If anyone know the whereabouts of Kidder, please contact the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306.

