New Iberia asking residents to stay off flooded roads if possible

The City of New Iberia is asking residents to avoid traveling on flooded roadways.

Drivers are asked to stay safe and avoid getting on the road if possible until all flood waters have subsided.

The main concern from officials was motorists pushing flood waters into residences and businesses.

More rain is forecast for the Acadiana area on Tuesday and the rest of the week.

See the latest from the KATC Weather Team: Stormy weather sets the stage for a wet week

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel