Iberia Parish, LA - Deputies with the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office need your help in locating Ramon Estrada, Jr. who was last seen yesterday, June 5, 2023 at his family's home on Orleans Avenue.

Estrada is a 5 ft. 5 in., 15 year old, 120 pound male with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red shirt and black shorts.

If you have any information on Estrada's location, call the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-369-3711 or submit a tip on the Iberia Sheriff's App.