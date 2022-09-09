Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office asking for help in locating missing man

Sheriff Tommy Romero and the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office are requesting assistance from the public in locating a missing man.

35 year-old Brock Savoy of Eunice, Louisiana, was last seen in the morning hours of September 8, 2022 at his aunt's residence located in the 800 block of Weeks Island Road in Iberia Parish.

Savoy is 5'9" tall, has brown hair and green eyes, and weighs approximately 160 pounds.

Savoy left for work in Galliano and never reached his destination.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Brock Savoy is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711. Or you can submit a tip on the Iberia Sheriff’s App.

