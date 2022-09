Sheriff Tommy Romero and the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for help to locate a runaway teen.

Ethan Zapata is 14 and was last seen early Sunday at his home on Jefferson Terrace Boulevard in Iberia Parish.

Ethan is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs about 200 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Ethan Zapata is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711. Or you can submit a tip on the Iberia Sheriff’s App.