Iberia deputies looking for missing man

Sheriff Tommy Romero and the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office are requesting assistance from the public in locating Aaron Schwing. Aaron was last seen the June 1, 2023, in the afternoon at his family’s residence located on Shoreline Drive in Iberia Parish.

Aaron Schwing is 37 year old, male, 5 ft. 2 in. tall, approximately 140 lbs. Aaron has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Aaron Schwing is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711 or submit a tip on the Iberia Sheriff’s App.