Family asking for help following New Iberia house fire

NEW IBERIA, La. – A family is asking for help following a house fire last Sunday.

The New Iberia Fire Department responded to the fire in the 1600 block of Jordan Street on November 21, 2021, according to a spokesperson for the Department.

No one was injured but the family lost everything in the fire.

The family is asking for clothes donations and has set up a Gofundme account.

Clothes sizes for the children (girls) needed are 3T and 4T.

Adult sizes needed are small, medium, large, and extra-large.

If you would like to help with donations, call Jeremy Olivier at 337-251-0862, or Carleen Williams at 337-326-7737.

Monetary donations can be donated here.

