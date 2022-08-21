Watch Now
Deputies looking for runaway New Iberia teen

Posted at 1:52 PM, Aug 21, 2022
Sheriff Tommy Romero and the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from the public in locating runaway juvenile Peyton Durocher .

Peyton is a 16 year old, male and last seen on August 20, 2022 at approximately 10:00 p.m. at his parent’s home located in the 1300 block of L. Dubois Road in Iberia Parish. Peyton Durocher is 5’ 9” tall, brown hair, blue eyes and weighs approximately 140 lbs. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants, black an white Nike tennis shoes and no shirt.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Peyton Durocher are urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711. Or you can submit a tip on the Iberia Sheriff’s App.

