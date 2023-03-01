Assistance needed in locating Iberia juvenile

Sheriff Tommy Romero alongside the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office are requesting assistance from the public in locating Matell Alexander, according to Katherine Breaux, Public Affairs Director.

Matell was last seen at 9 pm on February 28, 2023, at his family’s residence located in the 8000 block of Admiral Doyle Drive in Iberia Parish, says Breaux.

Matell Alexander is described as 17 years old, male, 5'10'' and 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Matell was last seen wearing a black Reebok hoodie and white tennis shoes. Authorities say it is possible Matell is residing in the Franklin, Louisiana area.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Matell Alexander is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711 or submit a tip on the Iberia Sheriff’s App.