The Spanish Festival is taking place in New Iberia this weekend.

Founded in 1937, the Spanish Association of New Iberia serves as a nonprofit and volunteer organization for promoting Spanish culture and ancestry in New Iberia and Louisiana. As part of its mission, the organization coordinates educational, culinary, music, and art programs that foster an awareness and appreciation of local Spanish heritage.

This annual event is held to recognize and promote Spanish culture in New Iberia and throughout the entire state of Louisiana. The dates for the festival are April 8th, 9th, & 10th of 2022.

Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions in Louisiana, the Festival in New Iberia was canceled last year. A gala was held in its place, however.

For the Spanish Festival street fair, Fulton Street will be closed from Iberia Street to Jefferson Street starting Wednesday evening, April 6, 2022, and will remain closed until Wednesday morning, April 10, 2022.

It will be held at 12:00pm on Sunday, April 10, 2022, as part of the Spanish Festival Parade. Main Street will be closed from Lewis Street to Jefferson Street.

City officials have closed New Iberia's roads as they prepare for the festival.

Pedestrians and drivers are reminded to watch for road closures and alternate routes.

