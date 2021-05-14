Hard hat of Seacor crewmember allegedly found on Texas beach

The hard hat belonging to a Seacor Power crew member has reportedly been found on a Texas beach.

That report comes from Ronnie Adams on Facebook who stated Thursday evening that they had word that a hard hat was found with the name Daspit on it.

"We don't know if it was Dylan's hard hat. We are waiting on verification," he stated in a Facebook live video.

KATC has contacted the US Coast Guard for more information and to verify if that hat was found.

